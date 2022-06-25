Victorville man, 24, arrested for possession and distribution of child pornography

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 24-year-old Victorville man identified as Christian Tinajero was one of several suspects arrested during a law enforcement operation targeting suspects believed to be exploiting children, stated officials.

On June 23, 2022, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Victorville Station and Specialized Investigations Division-Crimes Against Children Detail participated in Operation Inland Regional Round-up, which included all members of the FBI’s Inland Regional Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force.

“The focus is to coordinate efforts combating violent crimes against children. Subjects of these investigations reside in both Riverside and San Bernardino Counties and are believed to be exploiting children by producing child sexual abuse material through sextortion or coercion or continuing the abuse by distributing child sexual abuse material,” stated a news release.

Investigators contacted Tinajero at his residence in the 13900 block of Dahlia Drive and determined he was not only in possession of child pornography but that he was also responsible for the distribution of child pornography.

Tinajero was interviewed, arrested, and booked into the High Desert Detention Center and his bail was set at $25,000.00. According to public arrest records, Tinajero is no longer in custody and was released on bail on 6/23.

Sheriff’s officials said the case will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s office for review and consideration of additional charges.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Wendy Winegar of the Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail at (909) 387-3615.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.

*sheriff’s officials did not release a booking photo and no photos for the suspect were found via social media.

