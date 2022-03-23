Victorville man, 23, arrested for sexual assault after using dating apps to meet women

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities arrested a 23-year-old Victorville man who used dating apps to sexually assault women and it’s believed there are additional possible victims.

On Thursday, March 17, 2022, Riverside Police Detectives assigned to the Sexual Assault – Child Abuse Unit, with assistance from our METRO Team as part of their participation on the U.S. Marshals Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force, served a search warrant in the city of Victorville related to an ongoing sexual assault investigation.

The suspect identified as Dejaun Jones was arrested for a sexual assault and robbery that occurred in Riverside on March 7th, officials said.

According to a news release, during the investigation officials learned Dejaun Jones was active on dating apps and social media where he had met women online and the assaults took place once those meetings occurred.

Officials said the suspect “Dejaun Jones was armed during the encounters and it is believed he preyed upon women less likely to report the crimes to law enforcement, such as youth and sex workers.”

Dejaun Jones was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center for sexual assault and robbery and is currently being held on $275,000 bail.

Investigators believe this suspect committed his crimes in Riverside and San Bernardino counties, and are following up on leads regarding other possible victims.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Riverside Police Detective Melissa Brazil at MBrazil@RiversideCA.gov or (951) 353-7950, San Bernardino Police Criminal Investigator Georgianna West at West_Ge@SBCity.org or (909) 384-5621, or Deputy Edward Oliveros of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Victorville Station at (760) 241-2911.

Detectives would like to remind those who engage in online dating and use dating apps of a few safety tips provided by RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network).

Use different photos for your dating profile

Avoid connecting with suspicious profiles

Check out your potential date on social media

Video chat before you meet up in person

Tell a friend where you will be meeting and for how long

Meet in a well-lit, populated, public place

Don’t rely on your date for transportation

Don’t overindulge in alcohol or substances

Trust your instincts and always be aware of your surroundings

More safety information and resources can be found at www.rainn.org.

