Victorville man, 22, missing after falling in the ocean near Trinidad

TRINIDAD, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in search efforts to help find a missing 22-year-old Victorville man who disappeared after falling in the ocean, officials said.

The search and rescue operation is on its second day approximately 11-hours away from the Victor Valley near the seaside community of Trinidad, CA.

At about 2:30 pm, on Thursday, May 28, 2020, deputies were dispatched to the Elk Head area, north of College Cove, for the report that a male had fallen into the ocean.

According to a news release, teams are utilizing multiple boats, multiple trained rescue swimmers and a Coast Guard helicopter to actively search for the man.

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office, California State Parks, United States Coast Guard and CAL FIRE are working together.

Anyone with information about this case should contact the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office at 707-445-7251.

** Elk Head Trail is a 1.2 mile moderately trafficked out and back trail located near Trinidad, California that features beautiful wild flowers and is good for all skill levels.

(Photo: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office)

