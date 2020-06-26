All News
Victorville Hyundai to host Virtual Sidewalk Chalk Event
VICTORVILLE, Calif. — Victorville Hyundai announced today they are hosting a virtual sidewalk chalk contest to the theme “Summer Road Trip” to kick-off the Fourth of July holiday!
Victorville Hyundai along with Red Dragon Karate Apple Valley, Tonyan Coffee, Generations Hair Salon, and Texas Roadhouse Hesperia is set to host a one-of-a-kind virtual event to support and bring a positive and light atmosphere to the community while we safely social distance.
“The strength of the High Desert community is unmatched! After such a rough couple of months for everyone, we wanted to host an event that could lighten the atmosphere and give people something to celebrate,” says Stephanie, Marketing Director at Victorville Hyundai Mazda Genesis.
Beginning June 27th through July 3rd, high desert residents are asked to “Chalk it Up!” and transform their sidewalks, porches, and back patios into works of art.
Prizes include:
- Gift Certificates and uniquely created prize packs from Red Dragon Karate Apple Valley, Tonyan Coffee, Generations Hair Salon, Texas Roadhouse Hesperia, and Ameriprise Financial- Martin E. Brander’s Office.
- Grand Prize for General Participants includes: $150 + Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet + FREE Oil Change + 25% off your next major car service with Victorville Hyundai*
- Grand Prize for Small Business Owners includes: $250 + FREE Oil Change + 25% off your next major car service with Victorville Hyundai*
This event kicks off Saturday, June 27th and will accept entries through July 3rd. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/vvhyundaisidewalkchalk
