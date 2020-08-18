Victorville home on Osprey Lane struck by a bullet

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Victorville police responded to a home after it was struck by a bullet Sunday evening.

It happened in the 12200 block of Osprey Lane at about 7:33 PM on August 15, 2020.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said the homeowners were inside their house when they heard a gunshot followed by breaking glass.

“The bullet went through a window at the rear of the home and lodged in the wall of the garage,” stated Rodriguez.

Deputies conducted an area check but no suspect or suspects were located. Rodriguez said no injuries were reported from the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.

