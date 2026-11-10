Victorville Hit-And-Run Investigation Leads To Arrest For Suspected Felon In Possession Of A Firearm

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 36-year-old Long Beach man was arrested after deputies investigating a hit-and-run crash in Victorville found a loaded revolver that had been reported stolen in 1996.

Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash near Nisqualli Road and Ninth Avenue at about 9:34 a.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2026, according to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. No injuries were reported.

Deputies identified a white Infiniti QX60 as the suspected hit-and-run vehicle and located it near Cabazon Court and Cabazon Street. They identified Travion Mixon as the driver and sole occupant.

Deputies found a revolver loaded with three .22 LR rounds inside the SUV. They detained Mixon while conducting a records check, which showed he had a prior felony conviction. Investigators later determined the firearm had been reported stolen in Los Angeles in 1996.

During an inventory search of the SUV, deputies also seized approximately 6.9 pounds of marijuana, several empty plastic baggies and digital scales.

Mixon was arrested and booked at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm under California Penal Code 29800(a)(1).

Anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville Sheriff’s Station at 760-241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 844-909-3006 or texting “REPORT” to that number. Submit a tip online.

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