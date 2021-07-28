Victorville high-speed pursuit ends in Fontana with an arrest

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A late-night high-speed pursuit that started in Victorville ended in Fontana with the suspect arrested.

It happened at about 2:30 am, on July 26th in the area of Bear Valley and Hesperia roads when Deputy t. Esquivel saw the driver of a stolen 2001 Ford F-250 run a red light at the intersection, officials said.

A pursuit was initiated after the deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on the vehicle and the driver failed to yield. The driver of the stolen truck, later identified as Joshua Olsen, 32, a resident of San Bernardino, entered the southbound lanes of the 15 Freeway.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said Olsen drove without regard for public safety, often exceeding 100 miles per hour throughout the 37-mile pursuit. “Olsen exited the freeway at Duncan Canyon Road in Fontana. He turned the truck towards the pursuing deputies and attempted to ram their vehicles. One patrol vehicle was hit causing minor damage. Olsen exited the truck and ran from deputies. He was quickly located and apprehended in a nearby tunnel,” stated Rodriguez.

Olsen was arrested and booked at West Valley Detention Center for assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a stolen vehicle, and evading an officer with disregard for safety. He is being held without bail due to violating his post-release terms and has a court arraignment on July 28th.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy T. Esquivel at the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.