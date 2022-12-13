Victorville Hairstylist, Hugo Oliver, still missing without a trace after 11 days

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Victorville Hairstylist, Hugo Oliver Morales Santamaria, is still missing after vanishing without a trace 11 days ago.

On Monday, December 5, 2022, at approximately 9:05 a.m., Sheriff’s Dispatch received a call reporting 32-year-old Hugo missing.

VVNG first reported on Hugo’s disappearance a couple of days after his friends and family had not seen or heard from him since he left to go hiking on Friday, December 2, 2022.

Hugo is a 36-year-old Hispanic male adult, 5’5” tall, approximately 170 lbs., with pink and green hair, brown eyes, a short brown beard, and a mustache.

The Victorville Police Department responded and took a missing person report.

“Detectives assumed the investigation and provided information to surrounding agencies to be on the lookout for Hugo and his vehicle,” stated sheriff’s officials.

Sheriff’s officials said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Foyil with the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

