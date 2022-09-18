All News
Victorville Green Tree Inn murder victim ID’d, suspect remains at large
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man that was shot and killed outside of the Green Tree Inn was identified as 37-year-old Reshawn Wingfield, a resident of Victorville.
On Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 8:47 p.m., deputies from the Victorville Sheriff’s Station responded to a report of a shooting at 14173 Green Tree Boulevard.
Deputies arrived and located Wingfield suffering from a gunshot wound and despite life-saving measures, medical personnel pronounced him deceased at the scene.
Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail responded and assumed the investigation.
Investigators determined Wingfield was involved in a physical altercation with a male subject when the shooting occurred.
Sheriff’s officials said the suspect was not located and remains unknown.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Homicide Detail at 909-890-4908.
Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.
