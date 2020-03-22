Victorville Firefighters knock down exterior fire before it extends into building

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Victorville City firefighters saved a vacant building from catching on fire after knocking down an exterior fire Saturday night.

At about 8:21 pm, dispatch received reports of a large fire burning near Victor Street and Circle Drive, near 7th Street in Victorville.

Firefighters arrived and found heavy smoke and fire on the exterior of a vacant building. The fire spread into a small portion of the roof directly above the fire, prompting a commercial structure fire response.

Crews were able to get a quick handle on the fire and prevented it from spreading to the rest of the building.

A shopping cart and other burned personal belongings were near the corner of where the fire appeared to have started.

No injuries were reported and the official cause of the fire is under investigation.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

