Previously convicted felon found with 22 firearms in a Victorville home

VICTORVILLE, Cali. (VVNG.com) — Police arrested a previously convicted felon from Victorville for false imprisonment, assault, and being in possession of 22 firearms.

It started on July 28th at about 7:00 pm, when deputies Y. Cardenas and J. Ortega responded to a report of an assault in the 13100 block of Oberlin Avenue.

According to a sheriff’s news release, during the investigation, deputies learned the victim was held against her will by the suspect, later identified as 30-year-old Vincent Medina.

(image google maps)

“The suspect used duct tape to keep the victim from escaping, physically assaulted her, and tased her several times during the incident. The victim was able to run away once Medina fell asleep. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment,” stated the release.

At approximately 11:20 p.m., Deputy Ortega, assisted by the Victorville Police Department’s Gang Team and K-9 Team, served a search warrant at the suspect’s residence.

“They recovered evidence of the false imprisonment and assault. In addition, they recovered 22 firearms, 21 high-capacity magazines, and approximately 5,000 rounds of ammunition. The suspect is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition,” officials said.

Vincent Medina was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center for false imprisonment, assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting injury on a spouse/cohabitant, and felon in possession of a firearm. The report will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for review and consideration of additional charges.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Y. Cardenas or Deputy J. Ortega at the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

(Photo courtesy of Victorville Police Department)

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.