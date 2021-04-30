All News
Victorville felon arrested for possession of a loaded gun on jail property
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A previously convicted felon from Victorville was arrested at a jail facility after he was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm, officials said.
On Thursday, April 29, 2021, at 1130 a.m. a deputy from West Valley Detention Center located in the 9500 block of Etiwanda Avenue in Rancho Cucamonga contacted a subject, later identified as Louie Steve Colin, a 44-year-old transient.
“Colin claimed to have an appointment to visit a girlfriend and provided false identifying information,” stated a sheriff’s news release.
Through the investigation, Colin’s true identity was discovered, and was found to be on state parole along with a warrant for his arrest.
During a search of Colin’s vehicle, a glass pipe and loaded Hi-Point Firearms 380cal ACP firearm with laser were discovered.
Colin was placed under arrested and booked into the West Valley Detention Center.
