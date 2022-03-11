Victorville FedEx employee arrested for embezzlement after stealing a package of guns

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Victorville FedEx employee was arrested for embezzlement after stealing a package containing several handguns.

On March 10, 2022, Deputy D. Ramos from the Victorville City Police Department responded to FedEx located at 12212 Industrial Blvd. for an embezzlement report.

“The reporting party advised deputies of an employee who embezzled a package containing 10 handguns. All handguns were documented with serial numbers and a FedEx tracking number,” stated a sheriff’s news release.

Through investigation, Deputy Ramos learned the employee, later identified as 30-year-old Alex Palacios, loaded the package onto his transportation vehicle, but did not deliver the package to its destination.

A search warrant was served at Palacios’ residence where deputies found a revolver with a scratched-off serial number and multiple high-capacity magazines. Deputies are continuing their search for stolen firearms.

Palacios was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center for PC503 Embezzlement, PC487(D)(2) Grand Theft: Firearm, PC23900 Altering a Firearm ID, PC32310 Large Capacity Magazine, PC487(A) Grand Theft: Money/Labor/Property-Others.

He is being held on $50,000 bail pending his court date at the Victorville Superior Court on March 15, 2022.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

