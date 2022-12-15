Victorville Father Cited For Child Neglect After Kicking Out Son, 17, From Home

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Victorville father was cited for child neglect after he allegedly kicked out his 17-year-old son, then reported him as a runaway to police.

On Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., deputies from the Victorville Police Department were dispatched to the 13700 block of North Star Avenue, near Amethyst Road in Victorville.

“Deputies responded to the residence and spoke with the father who called to report his son as a runaway,” stated Victorville Police Spokeswoman Tricia Blake.

“Through investigation, deputies determined the father kicked his 17-year-old son out of the house, took his phone, and would not allow him to return home,” stated Blake.

At the time, when the father contacted police to file the report, he was not aware of his son’s whereabouts, police confirmed.

Children and Family Services were notified of the circumstances, and the dad was issued a citation for child neglect.

His son was entered into the missing person database, however, the following day, the dad called to notify the police that he and his son had made peace, and were residing together once again.

In California, kicking out an underage child (meaning under 18 in California) from the home can often be considered child abandonment, which is a crime unless the child is emancipated.

Deputies returned to the residence to verify and conduct a welfare check on the son and determined he was back at the home.

No further details were available for release.

