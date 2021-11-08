All News
Victorville family searching for missing 14-year-old daughter
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Victorville family is asking for the public’s help to find their missing 14-year-old daughter.
Cassandra Vetter said she woke up and found her daughter Kelsey Vetter had disappeared from her bedroom in the area of Sholic Street and 4th Avenue sometime between 4-7:00 am, on November 3, 2021.
Kelsey is a student at Oak Hills High School and has a birthday coming up soon. She is described as 5’7″, 230 lbs., with dirty blond hair and hazel eyes.
Kelsey is believed to be wearing holey light blue jeans and has a black backpack. She often wears a black beanie or baseball cap.
Anyone with information on Kelsey’s whereabouts is asked to call sheriff’s dispatch at 760-956-5001 and reference case # 172110567 or her mom Cassandra at 760-981-7464.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Trending
-
All News6 days ago
Man robbed at gunpoint after using Chase ATM in Apple Valley
-
All News5 days ago
Burglary suspect arrested inside a Victorville business
-
All News4 days ago
Vehicle theft suspect arrested after barricading himself inside a train in Barstow
-
All News4 days ago
Man selling Playstation robbed at gunpoint in Victorville
-
Adelanto News5 days ago
Convicted felon arrested for gun possession after shots fired call in Adelanto
-
All News2 days ago
Apple Valley AM/PM and ARCO gas station sold for $5.6 Million
-
All News4 days ago
Victorville City receives grant to construct a pet kennel at interim homeless shelter
-
All News3 days ago
Woman injured after SUV collides with utility pole in Hesperia