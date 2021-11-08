Connect with us

Victorville family searching for missing 14-year-old daughter

Published

6 hours ago

on

kelsey vetter missing person

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Victorville family is asking for the public’s help to find their missing 14-year-old daughter.

Cassandra Vetter said she woke up and found her daughter Kelsey Vetter had disappeared from her bedroom in the area of Sholic Street and 4th Avenue sometime between 4-7:00 am, on November 3, 2021.

Kelsey is a student at Oak Hills High School and has a birthday coming up soon. She is described as 5’7″, 230 lbs., with dirty blond hair and hazel eyes.

missing from victorville

Kelsey is believed to be wearing holey light blue jeans and has a black backpack. She often wears a black beanie or baseball cap.

Anyone with information on Kelsey’s whereabouts is asked to call sheriff’s dispatch at 760-956-5001 and reference case # 172110567 or her mom Cassandra at 760-981-7464.

