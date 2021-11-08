Victorville family searching for missing 14-year-old daughter

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Victorville family is asking for the public’s help to find their missing 14-year-old daughter.

Cassandra Vetter said she woke up and found her daughter Kelsey Vetter had disappeared from her bedroom in the area of Sholic Street and 4th Avenue sometime between 4-7:00 am, on November 3, 2021.

Kelsey is a student at Oak Hills High School and has a birthday coming up soon. She is described as 5’7″, 230 lbs., with dirty blond hair and hazel eyes.

Kelsey is believed to be wearing holey light blue jeans and has a black backpack. She often wears a black beanie or baseball cap.

Anyone with information on Kelsey’s whereabouts is asked to call sheriff’s dispatch at 760-956-5001 and reference case # 172110567 or her mom Cassandra at 760-981-7464.

