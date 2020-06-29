Victorville DMV closes suddenly on Monday after employee tested positive for COVID-19

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Victorville Department of Motor Vehicles Office suddenly closed its doors on Monday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, officials confirmed.

“The Victorville office closed this afternoon following confirmation of an employee’s positive COVID 19 test. The office will re-open following cleaning of the facility,” stated DMV officials in an email statement to VVNG.

A sign posted on the door of the Victorville DMV read, “This office is closed until further notice. Please visit www.dmv.ca.gov for alternative service options. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

Diana Padilla commented and said her husband was 2 people away from making it to the door and they turned him away. “He had been waiting for a few hours,” she stated.

A security guard standing behind a cracked door of the field office located at 14855 Corta Drive in Victorville politely told people the DMV was closed as they showed up for appointments.

On Thursday, June 11, the DMV reopened its remaining 169 field offices that were temporarily closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the DMV’s website, behind-the-wheel tests are currently not available due to physical distancing concerns. DMV suspended the tests in March to comply with physical distancing guidelines.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government extended the REAL ID enforcement date to October 1, 2021, a year later than previously announced, to give people more time to apply.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

(Photo by Letty Aguilar)

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.