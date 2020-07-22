Victorville deputy kicked in the face and choked during a vehicle check at Hook Park

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A vehicle check for expired tags at Hook Park turned into a violent assault on a deputy after he was kicked in the face and choked, officials said.

According to a sheriff’s news release, on July 17th at about 5:20 PM, two deputies from the Victorville Police Department’s Gang Enforcement Division conducted a vehicle check at Hook Park.

Officials said the 1998 Toyota was occupied by three males and displayed registration tags which expired in November 2019. Deputies contacted the occupants and the front seat passenger, Michael David Jackson, who advised police he was on felony parole. The deputies could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car, officials said.

As Michael was being detained, the other deputy asked the backseat passenger, Tarik Rashad Howie, 27, a resident of Victorville, to exit the car and provide his identification. Officials said he refused to comply and as the deputy attempted to remove Tarik from the car, a physical altercation occurred and Tarik was taken to the ground.

Officials said the driver of the car, 26-year-old Kevin Douglas Jackson, exited and began choking the deputy from behind as Tarik kicked the deputy multiple times in the face.

“The deputy fought to get the two suspects off him and get back to his feet while maintaining possession of his weapons. Tarik and Kevin began to run. Deputies chased the suspects and effectively deployed their Tasers and apprehended the two,” stated the release.

During the incident, a large crowd gathered around each of the deputies and began yelling and filming the incident with cell phones. Additional deputies arrived at the scene to assist in maintaining the crowd without further incident.

Victorville City Fire and AMR responded to provide medical aid to the deputy and the two suspects.

The deputy was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. The deputy was released from hospital care and was able to return to work the next day.

Kevin was transported to a local hospital for a pre-booking examination.

Both Tarik and Kevin were arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center for assault with a deadly weapon on a Peace Officer, taking someone from lawful custody by means of force or violence, and obstructing/resisting an officer.

Michael was not charged with a crime and was released at the scene.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

