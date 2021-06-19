Victorville deputy caught on video kicking suspect in head

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Victorville deputy is under a criminal investigation after he was caught on video kicking a suspect in the head.

On Wednesday, June 16th at about 12:41 am, a deputy attempted a traffic stop on a motorcycle for various traffic violations in the area of 7th and Lincoln Streets in Victorville, officials said.

The driver, later identified as 32-year-old Willie Jones, a resident of Victorville, failed to yield and a pursuit ensued.

(image credit: TMZ)

According to a news release the pursuit continued at a high rate of speed and Jones failed to stop at multiple traffic signals before entering the northbound I-15 freeway. “The suspect was in the northbound lanes traveling southbound, narrowly missing several head-on collisions with oncoming vehicles,” stated the release.

At approximately 12:45 a.m., Jones exited La Paz Avenue and discarded his motorcycle near the Valley Hi Toyota car dealership, fleeing on foot.

Deputies immediately established a perimeter and the suspect was found hiding in the parking lot of the dealership. Sheriff’s officials said a use of force occurred while deputies were attempting to take the suspect into custody.

TMZ obtained footage captured from a security camera at the dealership and in the video, the suspect appears to comply with a deputy telling him to get on the ground but as the deputy gets closer he kicks Jones twice in the face.

A supervisor at the scene reviewed the surveillance footage and determined there was immediate concern about a deputy’s actions. “The supervisor immediately requested that an investigation be conducted regarding the deputy’s conduct,” stated the news release.

Before being arrested, Jones was provided medical care and booked into the High Desert Detention Center for Felony Evading – Disregard for Public Safety. According to public jail records, Jones was released on bail and is no longer in custody.

Sheriff John McMahon said this incident raises concerns. “I expect my deputies to remain professional while engaging the public.” The sheriff stated a full investigation is underway, and the involved deputy has been placed on Administrative Leave while detectives complete their investigation into the use of force.”

Shannon Dicus the under sheriff for McMahon issued the following video statement:

“I want to ensure the citizens of San Bernardino County the sheriff and I are aware of the alarming video depicting a deputy kicking a suspect. This video came to our attention after a Victorville watch commander was contacted by the security company that monitors the parking lot where this incident occurred. The watch commander reviewed the video and immediately determined the deputy’s actions were disturbing. The watch commander notified the commander of the station. I want to ensure our community that is our expectation that deputies respond to any incident professionally and in a manner that is consistent with our training. We know the communities trust is the platform which enables us to do our jobs. The deputy involved in this incident was immediately taken off duty and placed on administrative leave. A criminal investigation is being conducted. This investigation will be submitted to the District Attorney. Subsequently, an administrative investigation will also be initiated to allow for the appropriate employment actions to be taken. It’s unfortunate when incidents like these occur because it causes turmoil within our communities and equally amongst our deputies who pride themselves on providing professional service. We take these matters seriously and want to assure you that a thorough investigation will be conducted.”

Undersheriff Dicus Addresses Use of Force Incident in Victorville https://t.co/WDQIYFAOI3 pic.twitter.com/kCeveE0JlY — San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) June 19, 2021

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.