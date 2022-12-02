Deputies recognized after collectively arresting 531 car thieves, and recovering almost 800 vehicles

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department held a ceremony this week to recognize nearly two dozen deputies for earning their 10851 Award.

“Congratulations to our 10851 Award recipients! These awards recognize the hard work of our deputies in recovering stolen vehicles. Collectively, our deputies arrested 531 car thieves and recovered 794 vehicles, totaling over $8 million,” stated San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials.

(Courtesy San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department)

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) and the Southern California Automobile Club award 10851 pins to recognize officers’ superior efforts in the recovery of stolen vehicles and arrests for auto theft.

“10851” is the California Vehicle Code section which describes the criminal act of taking and/or driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

The CHP/AAA “10851” award is awarded to a Deputy assigned to patrol who, during a 12-month period, meets any of the following criteria;

To qualify, the Deputy must:

1. Make six (6) separate incident rolling stolen in-custody arrests, or

2. Recover a total of 12 stolen vehicles of which a minimum of three must be rolling (occupied by a suspect), or

3. Develop information resulting in the identification of a vehicle theft ring, subsequent arrest of two or more suspects, and the recovery of at least ten vehicles.

Since 1979, reducing the number of stolen vehicles has been a joint effort between the Sheriff’s Department, CHP, and the Automobile Club (AAA).

Congratulations San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputies!

