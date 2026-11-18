VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Deputies arrested a 36-year-old man Friday morning after a vehicle and foot pursuit and recovered $144,000 worth of merchandise reported stolen from a Union Pacific train in Victorville.

Deputies responded at about 6:15 a.m. on November 13, 2026, to a report of cargo theft near Green Tree Boulevard and Ridgecrest Road, according to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Four people were seen loading boxes from the train into a white box van, officials said. Deputies arrived and attempted to stop the van, but the driver failed to yield and led them on a pursuit.

The driver eventually stopped, got out of the van and ran. Deputies apprehended him after a short foot pursuit and identified him as Rogelio Valdez-Hernandez, 36.

Deputies searched the van and found 72 boxes of merchandise stolen from the train. The Sheriff’s Department said each box was valued at $2,000.

Valdez-Hernandez was arrested and booked at the High Desert Detention Center on suspicion of cargo theft under Penal Code Section 487h.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Victorville Sheriff’s Station at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling or texting “Report” to We-Tip at 844-909-3006 or through the online reporting portal.

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