Victorville Cowboys Youth Football and Cheer collect champions trophy

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Last weekend gave the Victorville Cowboys Youth Football and Cheer reason to celebrate after taking home a champions trophy.

On December 3rd the Victorville Cowboys Youth Football team, led by Coach Dean, earned the 2022 Southern California Junior All American D1A Superbowl champions trophy, defeating Colton Yellow jackets 39-33 at Yucaipa High School.

(Photo courtesy of Coach James Dean.)

The team proudly represented the Victor Valley community in a youth football conference comprised of over 30 cities in spanning over 3 counties of Southern California, according to Coach Dean.

“Congratulation’s to our Victorville Cowboys PEE WEE team they are the 2022 D1A Southern California Junior all American Conference SuperBowl Champion’s Great job boys,” stated the teams website.

The Victorville Cowboy’s Youth Football Cheer are the oldest football and cheer program in the City of Victorville, their website says.

“Victorville Cowboys is a weighted program where all Cowboy’s coaches are heads up certified every year to properly teach the game of football to your child, and all coaches and other volunteers are background checked year,” according their website.

To find out more about the team visit: https://www.leaguelineup.com/welcome.asp?url=victorvillecowboys

