Victorville couple missing for nearly a week

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Victorville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing couple who vanished after dropping off their children nearly a week ago.

Devin Capitulo and Oscar Mendoza are both 30-years-old and were reported missing on Monday, June 1, 2020.

The couple has not been seen or heard from since Saturday, May 30th when Oscar dropped their children off with a family member, officials said.

According to a sheriff’s news release, “Devin and Oscar are both employed full time and neither of them have reported to work or contacted their supervisors, nor have they made any attempt to contact family, friends or their children.”

Family and friends said this is unusual behavior for the couple as they are responsible and very involved parents.

Detectives searched the couples Victorville home and found nothing suspicious or any information that would lead them to Devin or Oscar.

Devin and Oscar are presumed to be together and are considered critical missing persons.

Devin is a Hispanic female, 5’5”, 180 lbs., brown hair, brown eyes / Several tattoos – ‘Melanie’ on neck, mural on left arm, LB on ankle.

Oscar is a Hispanic male, 5’3”, 175 lbs., shaved head, mustache / Unknown tattoos on left arm and wrist.

According to a post on Facebook, the children were dropped off at a home in Lynwood, CA and the vehicle was found abandoned in San Diego.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is urged to contact the Victorville Station, Detective Rob Hoag at (760)241-2911 or Sheriff’s dispatch at (760)956-5001. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78-CRIME or www.wetip.com

