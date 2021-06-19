Victorville City to begin reconstruction of Industrial Boulevard & Silica Drive

VICTORVILLE, Calif. — On June 21, the City of Victorville will begin a complete road reconstruction of Industrial Boulevard and Silica Drive between Bear Valley Road and Hesperia Road.

Detours and temporary access closures will be in effect for the duration of this project that is expected to last four months. Motorists are asked to exercise extreme caution and to obey all posted traffic devices and signs when traveling in the vicinity of the project. Delays can be expected, so extra time should be added to commute times.

Businesses located within the construction area will continue to be accessible throughout the project.

(image: Google Maps)

In addition to reconstructing the roadway, improvements will be made to sidewalks, drive approaches, gutters, curb ramps, intersections, and water and storm drain facilities.

Sully Miller has been awarded the construction contract for this road improvement project, which is expected to be complete by the end of October for a total cost of $4.6 million.

Additional road improvement projects the City has underway include a slurry seal in the Liberty Village area and the construction of the Green Tree Extension.

(image: Google Maps)

The City’s road rehabilitation of 16 miles in the Liberty Village area began on June 1. The project area is bounded by La Mesa Road to the north, Bear Valley Road on the south, El Evado Road to the west, and Amethyst Road to the east. Construction is expected to continue over the next few months.

Construction of the Green Tree Extension began on June 2. Green Tree Boulevard will be extended 1.5 miles from Hesperia Road/Yates Road connecting the communities of Victorville and Apple Valley. Integral to the project is a 600 foot bridge that will be constructed over the BNSF railroad. Skanska USA and Parsons Transportation were awarded this $33.7 million construction contract that is expected to complete in two years.

