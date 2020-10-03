Victorville City searching for local Veterans to honor in tribute video

The submission deadline for the Veteran Information Form is Nov. 1.

VICTORVILLE, Calif. — The City of Victorville is inviting the community to identify local Veterans from Victorville to be honored in its Veterans Day tribute video.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancelation of the City’s Annual Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony, the City will continue with tradition and produce its annual video tribute recognizing local Victorville Veterans. The Salute to Victorville Veterans video will be posted to the City of Victorville’s website, Facebook, and Instagram pages on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

Veterans can complete the Information Forms themselves, or the forms can be completed by friends and family. This tribute is for all Veterans, current and past, with any length of military service that is active duty, reserve component or National Guard with any U.S. military branch.

The only requirement is the Veteran must have lived in Victorville at some point in his or her lifetime.

“The coronavirus won’t stop us from honoring our hometown heroes this Veterans Day. Though we are unable to gather in person for our Parade and Ceremony, we will continue our tradition of producing our Victorville Veterans tribute video,” said Victorville Mayor, Gloria Garcia. “Please tell us about veterans you know and love so that we can express our gratitude for their military service and recognize them in our Salute to Victorville Veterans video.”

Veteran Information Forms are now available on the City’s website at VictorvilleCA.gov/VeteranForm and must be submitted by Nov. 1.

For more information or to request a printed copy of the Veteran Information Form, contact Public Information Officer, Sue Jones by phone at (760) 955-1681 or by email at VictorvilleVeteran@Victorvilleca.gov.