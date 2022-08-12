Victorville City Planning Commission approves new all-inclusive elderly care facility

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Victorville City Planning Commission approved the development of an all-inclusive elderly care facility during Wednesday night’s meeting.

The 18,340 square feet facility will be located on Amethyst Road south of Bear Valley Road. Once complete the facility will be the first of its kind in the High Desert.

It will offer adult day care and onsite clinical care for seniors that will include exam rooms, rehabilitation and therapy, activity rooms, a dining area, and more.

Check back later for more updates on this developing story.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.