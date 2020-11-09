All News
Victorville City hosting free ZOOM class on CA native plants
VICTORVILLE, Calif. — The City of Victorville, in partnership with Mojave Water Agency and the Alliance for Water Awareness and Conservation, will host a California Native Plants Class on Thursday, Nov. 12 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on ZOOM!
This live and remote class is free. Space is limited and registration is required. To register, contact Donna McCormick, water conservation supervisor with the City of Victorville at dmccormick@victorvilleca.gov or (760) 955-2016.
This class will cover topics that include plant selection, irrigation, and the many benefits of growing diverse plants that occur naturally in our state.
Additional water conservation tips are available on the City’s website at VictorvilleCA.gov/conserve.
