Victorville City hosting an upcoming free dump day on July 23

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Do you need to spruce up your yard or neighborhood? The City of Victorville and Victorville Disposal are joining forces to host A Free Dump Day on Saturday, July 23.

This event is free for all City of Victorville residents and will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the former Victor Valley Jr. High School athletic field located at Forrest Avenue and 8th Street. Entrance to the Free Dump Day location will be via 8th Street.

Garden trimmings, broken fences, old furniture, toilets, mattresses, appliances, scrap metal, cardboard boxes, and extra trash can be disposed of free of charge during the event. No TVs, computers, electronics, tires, hazardous waste, paint, oil, gas cylinders, dirt, or asbestos materials will be accepted.

Attendees will be required to unload their own vehicles. Attendees must remain in their vehicles until instructed by an attendant to unload their items.

COVID-19 protocols for the event will be as follows:

Social Distancing is encouraged for all.

Those who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or have a fever of 100.4 should not attend.

Entering the event area is a self-attestation by attendees that their temperature is less than 100.4 and they are free of COVID-19 symptoms.

This Free Dump Day is for City of Victorville residents only. Attendees must bring a valid photo ID and a current utility bill showing a City of Victorville service address. No business waste or commercial haulers will be accepted.

The City of Victorville provides additional convenient disposal options for residents throughout the year.

City residents who have mattresses, furniture, bulky items, tires, TVs, computers, or other electronic waste can drop off these items for free at the City of Victorville Recycling Center located at 15164 Anacapa Road. The center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Proof of City residency including a valid photo ID and a current utility bill is required for free furniture and tire drop off.

Hazardous materials such as paint and motor oil can be dropped off for free at the Victorville Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Collection Center located on Loves Lane, behind the County Fairgrounds. The HHW Collection Center is open every Wednesday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Information about additional free disposal services can be found at VictorvilleCA.gov/DumpItRightVV or by calling (760) 955-8615. Help us keep Victorville clean, and DumpItRightVV! Thanks to the City’s free disposal services, it’s easier than you think to dispose of unwanted items the right way.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.