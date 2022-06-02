All News
Victorville City Hall lights up in rainbow colors to celebrate Pride Month
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Victorville City Hall will light up with rainbow colors in celebration of pride month.
“Join us as we champion our diverse LGBTQ+ community and foster inclusivity for all,” stated City of Victorville officials in a June 1, 2022, Facebook post.
LGBT Pride month is from June 1, 2022 – to June 30, 2022.
“LGBT Pride Month occurs in the United States to commemorate the Stonewall riots, which occurred at the end of June 1969. As a result, many pride events are held during this month to recognize the impact LGBT people have had in the world.”*Wikipedia
