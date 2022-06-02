Victorville City Hall lights up in rainbow colors to celebrate Pride Month

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Victorville City Hall will light up with rainbow colors in celebration of pride month.

“Join us as we champion our diverse LGBTQ+ community and foster inclusivity for all,” stated City of Victorville officials in a June 1, 2022, Facebook post.

LGBT Pride month is from June 1, 2022 – to June 30, 2022.

“LGBT Pride Month occurs in the United States to commemorate the Stonewall riots, which occurred at the end of June 1969. As a result, many pride events are held during this month to recognize the impact LGBT people have had in the world.” *Wikipedia

(photo courtesy City of Victorville)

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.