Victorville City Council Dissolves Homelessness Solutions Task Force

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The City Council has officially decided to dissolve the Homelessness Solutions Task Force (HSTF), declaring that the body has successfully completed its mission.

The decision was made during the City Council meeting held on July 16, 2024, led by Scott Webb, Deputy City Manager.

During the 2024 Point-In-Time Count (PITC), the City experienced a decline in transitional housing, county voucher programs, motel voucher availability, and the closure of the High Desert Homeless Services family shelter, according to a written statement.

While San Bernardino County saw a 2.6% increase in unsheltered individuals, the City had only a 1% increase.

Considering the margin of error and that 43% of individuals counted in Victorville reported being homeless for the first time in the last 12 months, a slight rise in PITC from 607 to 611 reflects a positive trend in the city’s homelessness initiatives, City officials stated.

Fulfillment of Mission

The council concluded that the HSTF had met its initial objectives. Established in February 2019, the task force was designed to tackle the growing issue of homelessness within Victorville.

Over the years, the HSTF identified key strategic goals, secured funding, forged critical partnerships, and developed policy recommendations.

These efforts led to the Homelessness Solutions Strategic Action Plan, approved in November 2019, following a series of public discussions and workshops on homelessness.

The task force comprised a diverse group of stakeholders, including representatives from emergency shelters, meal-providing services, faith-based organizations, local schools, clinics, and various government agencies.

This broad coalition aimed to create a multi-faceted approach to addressing homelessness.

Major Accomplishments

Notable achievements of the HSTF include:

Creation and Sustenance of the Task Force: The HSTF was formed and began meetings in May 2019. Appointment of Key Roles: The city hired a Homelessness Solutions Coordinator and later added a Homelessness Solutions Manager. Development of the Wellness Center: A 170-bed interim housing navigation center opened in 2022. Partnerships for Permanent Housing: The city partnered with several organizations to expand emergency and permanent housing options. Homelessness Prevention Initiatives: Efforts were made to connect those at risk of homelessness with life skills training and resources. Outreach and Visibility: Public awareness campaigns and enhanced website resources helped inform the community. Legislation: The City Council enacted an ordinance to address issues like trespassing and misuse of public property in January 2024. Encampment Management: An increased outreach team and partnerships with local organizations helped manage and reduce homeless encampments. Strategic Partnerships: Collaboration with non-governmental and government agencies bolstered the city’s efforts to address homelessness.

With the introduction of a new City ordinance, the opening of the Wellness Center Campus, and enhanced outreach efforts, 2025 PITC data is expected to show further improvements in the City’s efforts.

(Aerial view of the Wellness Center – Photo Credit- City of Victorville)

Future Steps

Although the HSTF is being dissolved, the city acknowledges that homelessness remains a critical issue. Future strategies will align with the guidance provided by the HSTF and will focus on continued partnerships and community engagement.

Additionally, the city is expected to participate in the Desert Regional Steering Committee (DRSC) meetings, emphasizing regional and county-level coordination.





