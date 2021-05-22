Victorville City Council approves 7th Street Archway renovation

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The 7th Street Archway welcoming people to the world-famous Route 66 in old town Victorville will undergo a much-needed renovation.

On May 4, 2021, the Victorville City Council approved the award of a construction contract to Inland Signs, Inc. to refurbish the archway located near the intersection of 7th & D Streets, the major entry point into the City from the east.

Officials said the facade of the existing sign structure needs to be replaced and the current neon lighting is currently not operational. The new design will incorporate energy-efficient, LED lighting along with corten steel around the sign columns.

(A view of the Old Town Route 66 sign along 7th Street as see in Google maps in May 2019.)

Graphics that pay tribute to the historic roadway both on the arch that spans 7th Street and its two support columns will be incorporated.

The archway refurbishment follows the City’s beautification of the 7th Street medians near Lorene Drive in 2018, which also pay tribute to Route 66.

The archway refurbishment cost of $160,864 will be paid for with Measure I Funds. Work is expected to begin this summer.

(City of Victorville old town archway — concept graphic)

