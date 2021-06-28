All News
Victorville City Celebrates 4th of July With Fireworks Spectacular
The City of Victorville is hosting a 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular at the Victorville Fairgrounds! Gates open at 7:30 p.m., and the show begins at 9 p.m.
Guests can view the professional fireworks show from the Fairgrounds grandstand or lawn. The fireworks will be accompanied by patriotic music simulcast on radio station Kat Country 100.7 FM. Food will be available for purchase.
All traffic laws apply. Spectators viewing from outside the Fairgrounds parking lot are urged to avoid parking on private property.
