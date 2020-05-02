Victorville City calls The Gyms actions “reckless” and County gives 3 days to comply after defying health orders

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The City of the Victorville said the decision made by The Gym to reopen its doors to the public is reckless and the business has three-days to comply with the County Health Order or face further action.

Victorville City Spokeswoman Sue Jones told VVNG that like many in the community, the City is appalled by The Gym’s egregious violation of the order.

“This violation demonstrates disregard for public health and our City and County efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community. We strongly encourage community members to continue to comply with the Health Order to protect themselves and our Victorville Community. Bottom line, we recommend community members stay away from any place that is operating in violation of the County Health Order,” stated Jones.

Jones said because the Health Order was issued by the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health, enforcement resides with the County; and City Officials must follow their process.

“We reported the violation to the County and gained their permission to speed notice to The Gym by having our City Code Enforcement issue a notice of violation to the business. According to the County process, The Gym now has three days to comply with the County Health Order. If The Gym doesn’t comply, the County will escalate the situation to a citation and further.

Jones said throughout the past four weeks, Code Enforcement and Building Officials have canvassed more than 725 nonessential local businesses. And to this point, none of them were in violation of the County Health Order.

“The actions of this gym operator are not indicative of our Victorville community,” stated Jones. “The sacrifices our local businesses are making to protect the Victorville community are to be commended, and we don’t want the reckless actions of this one business to overshadow the tremendous sacrifices our local businesses are making to protect the health and safety of our citizens.”

Residents not only in the Victor Valley but across the entire state are weighing in on the issue as it seems to be a recent new trend in many communities.

Kelley_erin77 commented on Instagram and said, ” It’s about the constitutional rights to life, liberty, and due process. Newsom can’t just use authoritarian leadership to shut things down arbitrarily. It’s the same way defense attorneys defend criminals. They aren’t defending their poor conduct. They’re protecting their clients constitutional protections for the felons and criminals being released daily from jail to protect them from getting Covid than you do your own damn selves. Wake up! If you’re afraid, or immune-suppressed, or care for someone who is, stay home!”

Instagram account s”blissjana” commented, “Hurry, hurry, come get sick come go out with a bang because these owners need their business to survive and pay their employees pennies to make sure they are following proper guidelines. The most cross-contaminated places that exist. Just my opinion.”

