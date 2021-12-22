Victorville City awarded $3.3M state grant to renovate Eva Dell Park

The renovations are planned to begin at the end of 2022 and should be complete in late 2024.

VICTORVILLE, Calif. — Last week, the City of Victorville was awarded a $3.3M grant from the California Department of Parks and Recreation to renovate Eva Dell Park in Old Town.

The City will use these funds, made available through the Proposition 68 Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization Program, to increase inclusivity and expand offerings at Eva Dell Park.

In addition to the all-inclusive playground, the City plans to add a splash pad, walking loop with lighting, two covered picnic areas, and lighting for the sports fields. The parking lots and a dirt lot at the park will also be paved.

(The City will add amenities and upgrade existing features to increase inclusivity. — Photo courtesy City of Victorville)

As one of the City’s oldest parks, Eva Dell Park was identified as one of the parks in most need of renovation in the City’s recent Park and Recreation Mater Plan. Ideas for what amenities and upgrades to make at Eva Dell Park were gathered during a series of community meetings and surveys.

“Renovating Eva Dell Park will improve the quality of life for our community, specifically in our Old Town area,” said Victorville Mayor Debra Jones. “We’re thrilled to use these funds to create an all-inclusive playground everyone can enjoy and to add several amenities that were highly-requested by our community, including a splash pad and covered picnic areas.”

In December 2021, the California Department of Parks and Recreation announced a total of $548.3 million in grant funding to deliver new parks to more than 100 communities and advance the Newson Administration’s “Outdoors for All” initiative to enable all Californians to access parks and open space. This grant represents the single-largest investment in state history in expanding access to parks in underserved communities with new or enhanced parks funded in every region of California. Additional information about this competitive grant program is available on the California State Parks website at parks.ca.gov/spp,

(Photo courtesy City of Victorville)

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.