All News
Victorville City 4th of July Fireworks Display Starts at 9PM
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The City Of Victorville Fireworks Display will go on, however, things will be different due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year there will be no access to the fairgrounds and instead, people are encouraged to view the show from home or nearby streets.
The “4th of July Sparks Apart” spectacular will begin at 9:00 PM with a simulcast on Kat Country 100.7.
Victorville City’s campaign “If you light it we’ll write it” continues to remain in effect and residents caught setting off fireworks will be fined $1,000 for their first offense. Victorville residents are encouraged to report illegal fireworks (even anonymously) via the following link: http://vv.city/reportfireworks
To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
ADS
Latest News
MCEC Signs Dominick Reyes as Chief Brand Ambassador
HIGH DESERT, Calif. VVNG.com) — If you currently reside in the high desert, then chances are you have heard of...
Police searching for additional suspects in felony vandalism of GEO Facility in Adelanto
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities said two additional suspects were arrested for felony vandalism during the June 7th protest at...
Victorville City 4th of July Fireworks Display Starts at 9PM
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The City Of Victorville Fireworks Display will go on, however, things will be different due to...
UPDATE: Mr. Jones has been located and is safe
UPDATE: Mr. Jones has been located and is safe. VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The public’s help is needed to locate...
Motorcyclist arrested after a brief high-speed pursuit in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcyclist was arrested after leading deputies on a brief high-speed pursuit before crashing. It happened...
Trending
-
All News2 weeks ago
Pedestrian killed on Highway 138 Wednesday
-
All News2 weeks ago
Sheriff’s officials release new details into the hanging death of Malcolm Harsch
-
All News3 weeks ago
Sheriff’s Department says foul play not suspected after Black man found hanging in tree near Victorville City Library
-
All News1 week ago
Woman found dead inside parked van in Apple Valley
-
All News2 weeks ago
Suicide apparent in death of Malcolm Harsch, family provides statement after reviewing footage
-
All News2 weeks ago
UPDATE: MISSING TEEN FOUND SAFE
-
All News2 weeks ago
Hesperia man struck and killed by a vehicle in Fontana identified
-
All News2 weeks ago
3 killed, 1 airlifted in Highway 138 crash Thursday evening