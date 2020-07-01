Victorville City 4th of July Fireworks Display Starts at 9PM

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The City Of Victorville Fireworks Display will go on, however, things will be different due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year there will be no access to the fairgrounds and instead, people are encouraged to view the show from home or nearby streets.

The “4th of July Sparks Apart” spectacular will begin at 9:00 PM with a simulcast on Kat Country 100.7.

Victorville City’s campaign “If you light it we’ll write it” continues to remain in effect and residents caught setting off fireworks will be fined $1,000 for their first offense. Victorville residents are encouraged to report illegal fireworks (even anonymously) via the following link: http://vv.city/reportfireworks

