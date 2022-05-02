Victorville Circle K employees threatened at gunpoint by a shoplifting suspect

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Employees working at a Victorville Circle K were threatened at gunpoint by a 26-year-old transient after he was confronted for shoplifting.

It happened on April 29, 2022, at about 11:19 am, in the 15200 block of Nisqualli Road.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Huerta told VVNG that the suspect later identified as Francisco Garnica, walked into the Circle K and walked out with merchandise without paying.

“When Garnica was confronted by employees, he produced a gun and pointed it at the employees,” stated Huerta.

The suspect ran away from the scene and was apprehended a short distance away.

Garnica was arrested and booked for PC211 Robbery and is being held on a $100,000 bail. He is scheduled for arraignment in a Victorville courtroom on May 3, 2022.

