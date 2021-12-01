Victorville Christmas Parade Returns on December 4th

VICTORVILLE, Calif. — Santa Claus is coming to town, and so is the Victorville Christmas Parade! The 74th annual event returns on Saturday, December 4th, on Seventh Street in Victorville.

The 2021 Christmas Parade will honor Santa’s Healthcare Heroes by recognizing local frontline healthcare workers for their hard work and dedication in fighting COVID-19 over the past year and a half. The Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard, the armed forces’ last color guard, will kick off this year’s parade, followed by local marching bands, floats, car clubs, and last but not least, Santa and Mrs. Claus!

The event takes place on Saturday, December 4th at 10 am on Seventh Street in Victorville between La Paz Drive and Forrest Avenue. As always, the event is free for all spectators.

Registration is now open for anyone wanting to participate. The parade is free to enter, and we encourage all non-profits, schools, bands, car clubs, businesses, or community groups of any kind to participate.

“We’d like to encourage everyone from our High Desert to come out and join us. The parade is such a fun event, and with the City of Victorville Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony later in the day, it’s a great opportunity for the community to come together, be festive, and spread some Christmas Joy,” says Kiwanis Club President Eric Camarena.

The parade is hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Victorville and sponsored by IEHP, Wingstop, Mercy Air, and Options for Youth.

For more information about the Kiwanis Club or to register for the parade, please visit the links below.

