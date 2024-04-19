Victorville CHP to hold Sobriety Checkpoint on April 20th

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Victorville California Highway Patrol Victorville will conduct a Sobriety Checkpoint in Unincorporated San Bernardino County on Saturday, April 20, 2024.

According to CHP, the primary objective of any Soriery Checkpoint is to ensure the safe passage of each and every motorist on highways by targeting roads where there is a high frequency of drunk driving-related crashes and/or prior arrests.

“Every year residents and visitors of our local communities are needlessly injured or killed as a result of drunk driving related crashes. A Sobriety Checkpoint is an effective and proven tool to deter drunk driving and remove unlicensed drivers from local highways,” stated CHP officials in a written statement.

At the Checkpoint there will be uniformed CHP officers trained in detecting alcohol or drug impaired drivers. Officers will also be equipped with hand-held, blood alcohol testing devices, which provide and accurate indication of alcohol consumption.

WHAT TO EXPECT:

Traffic permitting, all drivers will be screened as they pass through the Checkpoint. Drivers that had been drinking or exhibit signs of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs will be detained for further field testing.

Drivers who are determined to be DUI will be arrested and their vehicles towed away.

Any suspended or unlicensed driver passing through the Checkpoint will be cited and their vehicles impounded.





