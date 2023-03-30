Victorville CHP planning a sobriety checkpoint on March 31st

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The California Highway Patrol Victorville Station announced they plan on conducting a sobriety checkpoint on March 31, 2023.

The primary objective of any Sobriety Checkpoint is to ensure the safe passage of each and every motorist on our highways by targeting roads where there is a high frequency of drunk driving related accidents and/or prior arrests.

Every year residents and visitors of our local communities are needlessly injured or killed as a result of drunk driving related collisions.

A Sobriety Checkpoint is an effective and proven tool to deter drunk driving and remove unlicensed drivers from local highways. They also help raise public awareness of these most important driver safety issues while augmenting regular patrol operations.

The Checkpoint will be staffed by uniformed officers from the CHP who are trained in detecting alcohol or drug impaired drivers. Officers will also be equipped with hand held, blood alcohol testing devices, which provide an accurate indication of alcoholic beverage consumption.

Traffic permitting, all drivers will be screened as they pass through the Checkpoint. Those drivers that had been drinking or exhibit signs of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs will be detained for further evaluation and field testing. Drivers who are determined to be under the influence will be physically arrested and their vehicles towed away. Any suspended or unlicensed driver passing through the checkpoint will be cited and their vehicles impounded.

Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Officials said a follow-up press release will be sent out on the day of the checkpoint.

BE SMART AND STAY ALIVE, DON’T DRINK AND DRIVE!

