Victorville CHP and Victorville Fire help displaced family with new safety seats

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Victorville California Highway Patrol and Victorville City Fire Department collaborated to help a displaced family with two new safety seats.

On Wednesday, March 17, 2021, the Victorville Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire on Shearwater Road near Topaz Road and La Mesa Road.

The fire was extinguished with no injuries to the residents, and multiple family pets saved. The home did have working smoke detectors installed that alerted the residents of the fire which aided in the evacuation with no injuries or loss of life.

Among personal belongings being lost, the family lost 2 child safety seats in the fire. The Victorville Fire Department reached out to the Victorville CHP to help facilitate child safety seats for the family.

On April 2, 2021, Victorville Fire Department Captain Scott Torres and Victorville CHP Officer Michael Mumford responded to a hotel in Victorville where the family was temporarily living due to the fire. Officer Mumford installed two new child safety seats in the family’s vehicle.

The child safety seats were provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Safety Administration.

(photo courtesy Victorville CHP)

