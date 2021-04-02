All News
Victorville CHP and Victorville Fire help displaced family with new safety seats
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Victorville California Highway Patrol and Victorville City Fire Department collaborated to help a displaced family with two new safety seats.
On Wednesday, March 17, 2021, the Victorville Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire on Shearwater Road near Topaz Road and La Mesa Road.
The fire was extinguished with no injuries to the residents, and multiple family pets saved. The home did have working smoke detectors installed that alerted the residents of the fire which aided in the evacuation with no injuries or loss of life.
Among personal belongings being lost, the family lost 2 child safety seats in the fire. The Victorville Fire Department reached out to the Victorville CHP to help facilitate child safety seats for the family.
On April 2, 2021, Victorville Fire Department Captain Scott Torres and Victorville CHP Officer Michael Mumford responded to a hotel in Victorville where the family was temporarily living due to the fire. Officer Mumford installed two new child safety seats in the family’s vehicle.
The child safety seats were provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Safety Administration.
To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Trending
-
All News3 days ago
Woman steals soda and brandishes knife at liquor store clerk in Hesperia
-
All News7 days ago
Victorville woman, 85, killed in Loma Linda crash
-
All News23 hours ago
Driver ejected in crash on Amargosa Road in Victorville
-
All News2 days ago
Man, 60, accused of touching young girls at Apple Valley Park
-
All News21 hours ago
Multiple citations issued during Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) enforcement in Hesperia
-
All News2 days ago
Hesperia Recreation and Park District hosting Do-It-Yourself Easter Egg Hunt
-
All News21 hours ago
Covid-19 vaccines NOW available to everyone 50+ in San Bernardino County
-
All News21 hours ago
Neighborhood Cleanup scheduled at Lion’s Park in Apple Valley