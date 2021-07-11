Victorville Chick-fil-A grand opening on Thursday, July 15th

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Ready to ‘Eat Mor Chikin?’ Chik-fil-A in Victorville will officially open its doors to the public on Thursday, July 15th!

What once seemed like a far fetched possibility is so close to becoming a reality for chicken lovers as the chain prepares to open a nearly 5,000 sq ft restaurant with a double drive thru and an indoor children’s play area.

Located on Mariposa Road near Bear Valley Road local residents worry the selected location will be even more congested than it already is.

Will you be attending the grand opening? And if so, what will you order? Comment below and share!

(Chick-fil-A Facebook)

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.