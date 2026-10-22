Victorville-Based VVWRA Earns 2026 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Award

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Victor Valley Wastewater Reclamation Authority has received a 2026 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Award for Employee Appreciation, according to a written statement from the agency.

VVWRA announced the recognition on October 14, 2026, and said it also earned recognition in the Professional Development, Innovation, and Purpose and Values categories.

The national awards recognize organizations for specific aspects of workplace culture. The Employee Appreciation category honors employers that create an environment where workers feel valued and recognized for their contributions.

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“Our employees are the backbone of VVWRA, and building a supportive, appreciation-focused culture is one of our highest priorities,” said VVWRA General Manager Darron Poulsen. “Being named a 2026 Top Workplaces winner proves that when you invest in your people, exceptional service to our community naturally follows. I couldn’t be prouder of our staff.”

VVWRA provides wastewater treatment and water reclamation services across the High Desert. Agency officials said the awards reflect its commitment to supporting employees who maintain the region’s wastewater infrastructure.

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The Top Workplaces awards are issued by Energage and are based solely on employee feedback collected through an engagement survey, according to the announcement.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO.

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VVWRA Hiring Plant Operator Or Operator-In-Training

VVWRA also announced it is seeking a Plant Operator or Operator-in-Training, offering opportunities for experienced wastewater professionals and applicants beginning a technical career.

According to the agency’s hiring post, Plant Operator applicants must hold a valid California Wastewater Treatment Plant Operator certification at Grade I or higher.

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Applicants for the Operator-in-Training position must have a high school diploma or equivalent, a willingness to learn and a commitment to earning the required certifications.

The agency advertises competitive pay and benefits that include full medical and dental coverage, retirement benefits, paid time off and tuition reimbursement options. VVWRA also said it supports employee training, certifications and professional advancement.

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Full job descriptions and application information are available at VVWRACA.gov/jobs.

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