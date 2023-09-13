All NewsConstruction/DevelopmentEventsFeaturedVictorville News

Victorville awards $795,622 contract for new traffic signal at Condor and Mojave Drive

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupSeptember 13, 2023
Victorville awards $795,622 contract for new traffic signal at Condor and Mojave Drive

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Mojave Drive and Condor Road will see some minor construction in the future after a vehicular and pedestrian safety project was approved, allowing for the installation of a new traffic signal at Mojave Drive at Condor Road.

On Tuesday, September 5, 2023, the Victorville City Council approved a $795,622 construction contract with Elecnor Belco Electric, Inc.

The Chino, California-based company will upgrade the intersection from a two-way stop sign to a traffic signal.

Victorville awards $795,622 contract for new traffic signal at Condor and Mojave Drive

Work is expected to include the installation of the new traffic signal equipment including poles, cabinets, and electrical components.

Related Articles

The City’s Engineering Department will be responsible for the management of the construction of this project. 

It is not known at this time when construction will start. 

The total duration of the project will depend on the long lead time (from six to twelve months) for the procurement of the equipment, according to City documents.

This project will be funded by the following funds: Street Lighting, Fund 200; Measure I, Fund 250; and a federal HSIP grant, Fund 275.

Victorville awards $795,622 contract for new traffic signal at Condor and Mojave Drive
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.


(Scroll down to leave a comment.)

Tags
Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupSeptember 13, 2023
Back to top button