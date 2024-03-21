Victorville Approves New 152-Room Residence Inn by Marriott; Long-Stay Hotel & Suites

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The Victorville Planning Commission recently approved a new 152-room, 5-story hotel under the Residence Inn by Marriott brand.

The proposal, presented by Robert F. Tuttle Architects, was approved on March 13, 2024.

The approved Marriott hotel will occupy a 2-acre parcel of land at the northeast corner of Bear Valley Road and Mariposa Road, behind the Warehouse Shoe Store (WSS), neighboring the Avid Hotel, which is under construction and set back from the Dutch Bros. Coffee multi-tenant complex and the Superstar Carwash.

Map showing the project site.

The hotel is designed as a suite hotel, where every room will feature a kitchenette and a dedicated workspace. Guests will have access to a variety of amenities, including meeting rooms, a fitness center, a swimming pool, and an outdoor patio equipped with cooking facilities and a fireplace.

Additionally, the hotel will provide a dining hall, laundry services, and a small market for guests.

The Victorville Planning Commission also recently approved a new Wyndham Garden hotel, adding to the expanding local hospitality market. These initiatives follow in the footsteps of the Avid hotel and previously inaugurated hotels like the Hampton Inn and Fairfield by Marriott.

The date for the groundbreaking ceremony has not yet been announced.





