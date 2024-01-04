Victorville Approved for Grant Funding for Village Drive Sidewalk Project

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The City of Victorville has been approved for grant funding to undertake the “Village Drive Sidewalk Project” following a successful application to the 2023 TDA Article 3 Call for Projects for Bicycle and Pedestrian Facilities.

The grant, totaling $250,000, was awarded by the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority (SBCTA) to support the construction of missing segments of sidewalk along the east side of Village Drive, spanning from Tawney Ridge Lane to Puesta Del Sol Drive.

Project Overview

The scope of the “Village Drive Sidewalk Project” aims to establish a continuous concrete path for pedestrian safety, connecting intersections and addressing missing sidewalk segments in the front residential lots, which are approximately 90% developed.

The project may involve various aspects such as the removal and replacement of existing drive approaches to facilitate wheelchair access, modifications to portions of existing driveways on private property, construction of earth retaining structures, and installation of fencing.

Notably, the project plans, specifications, and engineer’s estimate will be prepared in-house by the Engineering staff.

An overview of the proposed sidewalk, as documented in city records, is depicted in the above photos.

Funding and Approvals

Per SBCTA’s conditions, the City of Victorville is required to provide a 55% match for the grant.

The preliminary engineer’s estimate for construction costs stood at $558,000 at the time of application submission, with the 55% match proposed to be appropriated from Fund 250, Measure I.

This necessitates the inclusion of the project in a future update to the Measure I Five Year Capital Improvement Plan.

The City Council recently approved the addition of the “Village Drive Sidewalk Project” to this plan, along with the adoption of Resolution No. 23-083 to accept the TDA Article 3 grant.

Implementation and Timeline

Following the City Council’s approval, the City Manager or designated authority is authorized to execute the grant, including the submission of claims and requests for reimbursement, while the City Engineer is tasked with certifying the completion of the project.

In late 2023, this item received approval, with Mayor Elizabeth Becerra abstaining from the vote due to residing near the project’s scope. At that time, Becerra held the position of Mayor Pro Tem.

A specific commencement date for the project has not been provided as of yet.

In order to fulfill the conditions set forth by SBCTA, the City Council is also required to endorse a resolution authorizing the City to submit a claim for the grant funds, submit reimbursement requests, and appoint an authorized agent to inspect and certify the completed project.

Furthermore, a copy of the approved resolution is to be submitted to SBCTA by April 4, 2024, to ensure eligibility for reimbursement.

The approval of grant funding for the “Village Drive Sidewalk Project” signifies a significant step forward for the City of Victorville in enhancing its pedestrian infrastructure and ensuring the safety and accessibility of its communities.



