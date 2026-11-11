Victor Valley Union High School District Honors 62 Veterans

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Victor Valley Union High School District honored 62 veterans Tuesday, November 10, 2026, marking the fourth year of a districtwide tradition ahead of Veterans Day.

Superintendent Carl Coles and Board President Rosalio “Rosie” Hinojos helped hand-deliver care packages to employees at nine schools and the district office, according to a written statement from the district. The packages included $20 In-N-Out gift cards, veterans lapel pins and custom commemorative coins.

Coles started the annual tradition four years ago to recognize staff members who served in the U.S. Armed Forces before or during their careers in education. This year’s honorees included custodians, office staff, teachers and administrators.

“Our veteran employees represent the very best of service, sacrifice, and leadership,” Coles said. “They dedicated a portion of their lives to defending our nation’s freedoms, and today they bring that same commitment and integrity to educating and supporting the students of the Victor Valley.”

(Victor Valley High School Spanish teacher Jessica Hawthorne, left, and Victor Valley Union High School District Board President Rosie Hinojos, right, were among 62 veterans honored by VVUHSD on Tuesday, a day before Veterans Day. Each of the VVUHSD employees who served in our Armed Forces were given gift bags including gift cards, commemorative coins, and more.)

Assistant Superintendents Mike Williford and Shawntee Milton and district Police Chief Christopher Stowell joined Coles and Hinojos on the visits.

Hinojos was also among those honored. He served in the U.S. Army from 1961 to 1966 as a tank commander and reached the rank of staff sergeant. His son and grandson both served in the U.S. Air Force.

“Being a veteran myself, I enjoy coming out to the district and meeting with our employees that were also veterans,” Hinojos said. “It gives me an opportunity to thank them for their service, and not only for their service, but also for their work here at the district.”

Among the employees recognized was Jessica Hawthorne, a Spanish teacher at Victor Valley High School. Now in her 19th year of teaching and third year with the district, Hawthorne enlisted in the U.S. Navy before being selected for an officer commissioning program and reaching the rank of lieutenant. Her two sons serve in the Navy and Air Force.

“For me, it’s a way to thank other people that served with me, and all of those who served,” Hawthorne said. “It’s a day to celebrate people who have sacrificed a lot for their families and for our country.”

(Yolanda Curlee-Olivas and Tonya Curlee, twins who served together in the U.S. Navy and are now teachers at Hook Junior High School, were recognized with Veterans Day gift bags on Tuesday by district and school leaders.)

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