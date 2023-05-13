Victor Valley Union High School District admin Storch wins regional honor

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Victor Valley Union High School District administrator Rachel Storch was recently honored as one of the best in the region by the Association of California School Administrators, as she was named Secondary Co-Amdinistrator of the Year at the ACSA Region 12 Spring Celebration in Ontario.

Storch was the assistant principal of Adelanto High School for seven years before being promoted to a districtwide position earlier this school year. She currently serves as the Coordinator of Student Services, Child Welfare and Attendance for VVUHSD.

“The leadership and support of an excellent administrator can make a profound impact on teaching and learning,” Victor Valley Union High School District Superintendent Carl Coles said. “Ms. Storch’s work ethic, vast knowledge, and relentlessly positive attitude have been an asset to Adelanto High School, and we are fortunate to now have her in a district position where she continues to support our 11,000 students.”

Storch was nominated and selected for the award by her peers in ACSA Region 12, which covers all of San Bernardino County. District staff and other administrators from across the region were on hand to cheer on Storch and other ACSA award winners at the Spring Celebration.

“I am humbled in being selected recipient of Secondary Co-Administrator of the Year,” Storch said. “I enjoyed working with the students, teachers and staff at Adelanto High School. Victor Valley Union High School District is a great place to work!”

(source: VVUHSD news release)

(Victor Valley Union High School District Coordinator of Student Services, Child Welfare and Attendance Rachel Storch, left, shows off her award from the Association of California School Administrators with San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools Ted Alejandre, right.)

