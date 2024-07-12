Victor Valley Under a Smoke Advisory Due to Vista Fire From July 12 through at least July 14, 2024

VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Mojave Desert Air Quality Management District (MDAQMD) is advising of potentially poor air quality in the Victor Valley area of the High Desert in San Bernardino County due to wildfire smoke impacts from the Vista fire.

This advisory is in effect through at least July 14, 2024, but may be extended depending on firefighting efforts and local weather conditions.

On July 12, 2024, MDAQMD measured an increase in PM2.5, the pollutant commonly found in wildfire smoke. Smoke from the Vista fire, which broke out on Sunday, July 7, 2024, continues to move into and across MDAQMD communities and has the potential to continue through at least July 14.

Increasing levels of smoke can affect everyone, but it’s particularly unhealthy for those with heart and respiratory illnesses, children, seniors and active adults.

In any area impacted by poor air quality including smoke:

everyone should consider avoiding any vigorous outdoor or indoor exertion;

people with respiratory or heart disease, older adults, and children should consider remaining indoors;

keep windows and doors closed;

run your air conditioner if you have one – recirculation function is ideal;

avoid using a swamp cooler or whole-house fan to prevent bringing outdoor pollutants inside.

As of July 12, 2024, the Vista Fire is now at 2810 acres, 13% containment, 697 total personnel, 416 structures threatened, and the cause is under investigation. The cooler weather and increased humidity provided some relief to firefighters after several days of hot and dry weather.





