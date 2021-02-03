Victor Valley Transit Welcomes Umo Digital Platform

VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — As the High Desert continues to grow and evolve, how people utilize transit also continues to change. In the latest move to provide additional options and flexibility to their riders, Victor Valley Transit rolled out a new service, Umo Mobility.

Umo, a flexible suite of products from Cubic Transporation Systems, enables riders to conveniently pay fares and plan trips across public and private modes, earn rewards for riding public transit, and access real-time information to optimize their mobility experience.

Designed to give riders the ability to travel safely, seamlessly, and stress-free around their city or town, Umo simplifies travel by integrating all of their service area transportation options, from VVTA Fixed Route Buses to rideshare options, all in one place. Umo’s scalable platform-based approach is designed to benefit agencies of all sizes, from the smallest bus operator to larger towns and cities. As the areas that Victor Valley Transit serves continue to grow, the Umo Platform will evolve in the same manner.

“Cities are undergoing a paradigm shift for transportation, with COVID-19 capping a decade in which the transit ecosystem fractured into a complex landscape of new private modes alongside public networks,” said Mick Spiers, general manager of Umo. “With Umo, our vision is to improve quality of life in towns and cities around the world through optimized mobility. Our platform is accessible to all types of travelers and provides the tools people need to travel without congestion, without delays, and ultimately, without stress.”

Chris Ackerman, Public Information Officer for Victor Valley Transit, is equally excited about Umo. “I am most impressed by how our passengers can plan their complete trip in just a few seconds. You simply enter your starting and ending location, and let Umo do the rest! It will give you a variety of route options, with live GPS bus tracking, so you know precisely when your bus will arrive at your stop. On top of that, you have contactless payment options, reporting capabilities, and so much more.”

Umo: Your Travel Companion

Umo comprises multiple distinct travel solutions, each one a powerful standalone tool that becomes even more productive when combined with other offerings in the Umo platform. The first two Umo products, Umo App and Umo Pass, are already available for VVTA customers:

Umo App : A colorful, user-friendly experience with best-in-class multimodal trip-planning and fare payment capabilities all in one app. Developed in partnership with Moovit.

: A colorful, user-friendly experience with best-in-class multimodal trip-planning and fare payment capabilities all in one app. Developed in partnership with Moovit. Umo Pass: An account-based fare collection platform for transit agencies that reduces the cost burden of traditional fare collectio, making it easier for riders to pay through various touchless options, including electronic payment and a method for those who prefer cash payments.



TouchPass, the previous platform used by VVTA, was purchased by Cubic and was completely redesigned and rebranded from the ground up to Umo. “For our customers who currently use the TouchPass Smart Card or App, you can still use this service for the next few months, but I am not sure why anyone would want to,” shared Ackerman. “There are so many great options already built into the Umo App, with more arriving in the coming months!”

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.