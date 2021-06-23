Victor Valley Transit Unveils New Compact Eldorado EZ Rider Buses

Victor Valley / Barstow – Victor Valley Transit is excited to announce the arrival of six new 32’ Eldorado EZ Rider transit buses to their fleet.

These smaller compact buses come with many impressive new features, including a plexiglass Driver barrier shield, providing additional health and safety benefits for both drivers and passengers. These buses have 27 seats and two wheelchair areas. There is a USB connection for every seat, passenger Wi-Fi, and near-zero-emission engines by utilizing renewable natural gas for a cleaner ride for the environment. In addition, these smaller models, are designed to easily maneuver in narrow areas with a tighter turning radius, making them perfect to service our local mountain roads and County Routes.

On the arrival of the six new buses, VVTA Board President Curt Emick shared, “I am excited that VVTA keeps up with the latest technology and safety measures, providing our passengers all the benefits of riding with Victor Valley Transit.”

(Victor Valley Transit Operator Mikina prepares to go out on route with the new plexiglass barrier in place.)

The Eldorado EZ Rider buses by Eldorado National Company (ENC) in Riverside, California. VVTA moved to ENC in 2014 after the former manufacturer NABI went out of business. According to VVTA Facilities Director Ron Zirges, the move to ENC was easy. “The quality of workmanship and efficiency in Eldorado buses is tremendous, ENC is easy to work with, and they are local.”

ENC has nearly 45 years of experience manufacturing in public transit, para-transit, airport, parking, and university transportation markets. All ENC models successfully complete FTA/Altoona durability testing, and all low floor models pass third-party impact crash and roof crush performance testing. All models undergo a comprehensive battery of crash tests to comply with applicable FMVSS, CMVSS, DOT, EPA, ADA, and NHTSA requirements.

The six EZ Riders will replace VVTA’s 2000 series buses that have completed their useful life of either seven years or 200,000 miles, with a series that now has a useful life of 12 years or 500,000 miles. These buses will service Routes 21P/21W, 22, 23, 33, 40,47,54, and 66, throughout the whole service day, without the need to refuel.

(New USB ports available under every seat on the Eldorado EZRider Buses.)

