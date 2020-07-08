Victor Valley Transit Announces Additional Service Hours

Another step was taken towards restoring full service for Victor Valley Transit bus riders, as the organization now moves from Sunday Service Hours to Saturday Service.

VICTOR VALLEY — The next phase in VVTA’s restoration plan in response to COVID-19 took another step this week as their transit lines officially moved from Sunday service hours (8am – 6pm) to Saturday service hours of 7am – 8pm, Monday through Saturday.

The federal government has identified Public Transit as a part of the nation’s critical infrastructure. Also recognized as an essential service, VVTA has proven indispensable during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Transporting essential workers to jobs, assisting residents getting to much needed medical appointments and shopping, all help keep the economy stable and moving throughout the crisis.

“Our passengers now have an additional 3 hours of service they need to get to their destinations, make transfers and take care of day to day necessities for their families,” stated Victor Valley Transit Public Information Officer Chris Ackerman. “As we prepare to resume full service next month, VVTA is committed to making sure the safety of our riders and staff remain our highest priority”.

Victor Valley Transit is planning to return to normal service in August, but continues to monitor Federal, State and Local mandates, and will make necessary revisions as needed over the next 30 days.

To ride with VVTA, passengers must still wear appropriate face coverings and honor proper social distancing guidelines.

Victor Valley Transit conducts rigorous cleaning of all buses, stops, shelters, and facilities daily, plus all staff continues to be tested for symptoms of COVID-19 every day before the start of shifts.

